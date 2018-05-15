Emmerdale: Rebecca confesses death secret, but will Gerry reveal the truth?

Emmerdale’s Gerry Roberts is on the verge of revealing the truth about Lachlan White’s involvement in the crash that killed his mum and sister after an emotional confession from Rebecca White that she blames herself for the tragedy. How long before Gerry exposes Lucky’s guilt?

In tonight’s episode, tearful Rebecca offloaded to her nasty nephew’s gormless best mate how she believes the accident was all her fault because she distracted Chrissie at the wheel – because that’s what Lachlan told her.

Gerry sat stunned into silence as Bex bawled through her ‘confession’ she was responsible for Chrissie and Lawrence’s deaths and can’t live with the guilt, and it’s only the support and protection of Lachlan that’s stopped her completely falling to pieces.

The truth, as Gerry knows, is a very different story, as the incriminating voicemail from the time of the crash proves lying Lucky was the one who grabbed the steering wheel and caused the carnage. Jittery Gerry has so far kept quiet since secretly downloading and hearing the message last week, but after his chat with Bex tonight he looked as if he couldn’t sit on the knowledge for much longer…

How long can Gerry let Lachlan get away with hiding what really happened, and letting Rebecca think she more or less murdered half her family? A recent trailer posted on Emmerdale’s official website showed Gerry confronting his friend about the voicemail, while Lachlan looked to be plotting to silence his mate… Could the teen terror strike again?

