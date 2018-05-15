Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Kat agonises about her kids following death shock

EastEnders: Kat agonises about her kids following death shock

Will she finally get in touch with her children - and Alfie?

Kat Moon will be left fretting about her kids in next week’s EastEnders following the shock death of her neighbour Shakil Kazemi. Upcoming drama on the BBC1 soap will see Shakil tragically lose his life following a knife attack. And as the news breaks, the residents of the Square will be left reflecting on their own loved ones.

For Kat, the day’s events will leave her thinking about her own children: seven-year-old Tommy and three-year-old twins Bert and Ernie. But will fans finally discover their whereabouts following weeks of on-screen mystery?

As viewers know, Kat has been pretending to be in touch with her offspring, even going to the extent of faking a cinema trip with her children when, in reality, she was sitting by herself outside a takeaway.

Up until this point, the rest of the Slater family have remained in the dark about what exactly it is that Kat is hiding. But could this be the moment that they cotton on to the truth?

And will Kat now decide to get in touch with estranged husband Alfie after weeks of seeing her opting not to take his calls?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

