EastEnders: Halfway reveals what REALLY happened in the army

EastEnders’ Callum ‘Halfway’ Highway confessed to Mick Carter the tragic truth about his act of heroism while serving with the army in Iraq, after his jealous older brother Stuart tried to force his sibling out of Albert Square.

Advertisement

Lovable Halfway recently revealed he injured himself after saving the lives of three children when a building exploded while he was on patrol, but when his bullying bruv, and Mick’s childhood best mate, Stuart showed up he warned the army chef he knew he wasn’t being completely honest about what happened. Has Halfway been lying?

In tonight’s episode, spiteful Stu’s jealousy of Halfway’s bond with Mick and the Carters pushed him to manipulate his sibling into leaving town to save his embarrassment of having to come clean.

Terrified of being rejected by his surrogate family, impressionable Halfway was all set to do a runner but at the last minute confessed all to Mick that he wasn’t the hero everyone thinks he is…

Recounting the Iraq incident, Halfway explained that, despite saving the kids, he couldn’t stop his army buddy Jason losing his legs in the explosion or save the childrens’ mother from being killed, and the residual guilt he’s carrying has made him doubt he did enough.

But kindly – if slightly merry – Mick comforted the lad and reassured him he was still brave and not to torture himself, telling him there was always a home for him at the Vic.

Eavesdropping Stuart fumed that his plan to get his little brother out of the way had failed, and wanting to cause mischief for Mick he paid mischievous Hayley Slater to climb into bed beside the plastered publican knowing Linda would find them together the next morning when she returns from staying with her mother.

On Thursday Mick realises Stuart set him up, but will their friendship mean Mr Carter forgives him? And what really went down between the boys in their youth, teased tonight when Stuart said that Mick and L wouldn’t even be together if it weren’t for him as he ‘took one for the team’ – what does he mean? Are there some juicy revelations about Mick’s past set to be exposed?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.