Coronation Street: David out of jail next week as he’s given suspended sentence

David Platt is sentenced to 18 months in prison for assault in next week’s Coronation Street, but the sentence is suspended for two years meaning he’s free to return home and try and rebuild his life – will he finally decide to report Josh Tucker for raping him?

Traumatised by his sexual assault, David’s internalised anger exploded to the surface last month when he beat Gary Windass to a pulp in the boxing ring at a charity match organised by Josh, putting the labourer’s life at risk and getting the stressed stylist arrested for the attack.

When David disappeared on the day of his court appearance and confessed to girlfriend Shona Ramsey about the rape, the police tracked him down and he was jailed for failing to turn up to his hearing and thrown in a cell.

Next Wednesday, David’s rescheduled hearing takes place where Gary takes the stand – and Mr Platt is eventually given an 18-month sentence, but is relieved when he discovers it’s suspended for two years and he’s allowed home.

Riddled with shame at what Josh did to him, David insists he doesn’t want the police involved and refuses to tell them the real reason behind his attack on Gary. But next Friday, David’s buttons are pushed once again by his nemesis when spiteful Josh pours poison in little Max Turner’s ear, telling him David doesn’t love him as much as daughter Lily because he’s not his real dad.

Fuming David confronts Josh in Roy’s Rolls, ordering him to stay away from him and his family. But has David played into the toxic Tucker’s hands by rising to the bait? Or will this give him the courage to finally come forward and tell the authorities everything?

