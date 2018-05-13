The Crown and Line of Duty go head to head for top TV Baftas

Black Mirror, Three Girls, This Country and Catastrophe also have reason to celebrate

Line of Duty and The Crown lead the nominations for the Bafta TV Awards 2018.

Netflix’s royal drama and BBC1’s cop series will go head to head at the ceremony on 13th May with three nominations each in the most prestigious categories, including Best Drama.

In the last year of her reign before she abdicates the throne in favour of Olivia Colman, The Crown’s Claire Foy has been nominated for Best Leading Actress. Her on-screen sister Vanessa Kirby (Princess Margaret) is a nominee for Best Supporting Actress.

Line of Duty star Thandie Newton has also been nominated for Best Leading Actress as the show’s series four antagonist DCI Roz Huntley, and Adrian Dunbar is up for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as AC-12’s Superintendent Ted Hastings.

In addition, the show’s cliffhanger moment – Huntley’s narrow escape from a nasty encounter with an electric saw – is among the best “Must-See Moments” as nominated by the public. Viewers have also chosen to highlight Doctor Who’s Thirteenth Doctor reveal, the grieving mother pilot whale in Blue Planet, and Ariana Grande’s performance of One Last Time at her One Love Manchester concert.

Charlie Brooker’s dystopian anthology series Black Mirror has been nominated in three categories: the episode Hang The DJ earned a Best Single Drama and a Best Leading Actor nomination – for Joe Cole – and Jimmi Simpson is up for Best Supporting Actor for the episode USS Callister.

Three Girls, This Country and Catastrophe also have reason to celebrate.

This Country’s Daisy May Cooper and Catastrophe’s Sharon Horgan are both up for Best Female Performance in a Comedy, while the two shows are also in the running for Best Scripted Comedy. Three Girls, meanwhile, has picked up nominations for Best Actress (Molly Windsor) and Best Supporting Actress (Liv Hill) as well as Best Mini-series.

Surprisingly, Strictly Come Dancing has not been nominated for Best Entertainment Programme despite its impressive ratings.

Instead, the four nominees are Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, The Voice UK, Britain’s Got Talent, and – after a difficult few weeks – Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The Bafta TV Awards also include one posthumous nomination, recognising the work of Tim Piggot-Smith with a Leading Actor nomination for King Charles III. The actor died in April 2017 at the age of 70.

The Bafta TV Awards will take place on 13th May