EastEnders: Queen Vic bar brawl as Hayley starts a fight between Robbie and Stuart – first look pics

EastEnders’ Hayley Slater returns to Albert Square this week and immediately causes chaos when she clashes with Donna Yates and starts a fight in the Queen Vic between Robbie Jackson and nasty newcomer Stuart Highway.

Advertisement

New pictures just released show gobby Hayley in the pub having been invited in for a drink by Mick Carter’s dodgy old pal, and Halfway’s evil older brother, Stuart.

Hayley has already made an enemy in Donna by trying to set up a stall on the market without a license or a pitch of her own, and when the lairy ladies cross paths again in the Vic a row breaks out.

Gallant Rob tries to defend Donna, but him referring to her as his girlfriend doesn’t go down well and as Hayley chucks a drink over him he tries to fight back – only for Stuart to step in and get caught in the confusion, and before you can say ‘Get outta my pub’ a full-on brawl looks like it’s about to break out.

This doesn’t impress Donna and she storms off – has Hayley soured relations between the pair? And is this the start of a dangerous dalliance between Hayley and Stuart, who later pays the sly Slater to climb into sleeping Mick’s bed by way of a prank that ends up going disastrously wrong?

EastEnders airs these scenes on Tuesday 15 May on BBC1 at 7.30pm.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.