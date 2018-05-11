How to buy tickets for Anne-Marie’s UK tour 2018

Hot on the heels of her debut album, the pop star has announced four concerts in Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London

Following the release of her debut album last week, Anne-Marie has announced her biggest tour to date.

The pop singer will headline concerts in Manchester, London, Glasgow and Birmingham in November 2018 (dates and venues below).

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 11 March at 9am.

Anne-Marie’s album, Speak Your Mind, shot to number three in the Official Albums Chart.

Hailing from Essex, Anne-Marie has already had four hit songs: “Alarm”, “Rockabye”, “Ciao Adios” and “FRIENDS”, a collaboration with Marshmello.

She’s currently supporting Ed Sheeran’s stadium tour, and her latest single is co-written by him. “2002” is a cheeky nod to songs from the early noughties, including Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” and “Nelly’s Ride With Me” (see the video below).

When will tickets be available?

Friday 11 May at 9am through ticketmaster.co.uk

What are the dates and venues?

19 November 2018 – Manchester Academy

22 November 2018 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

25 November 2018 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

28 November 2018 – O2 Academy Birmingham