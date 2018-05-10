Accessibility Links

Stranger Things 3 adds new character at the heart of “a dark mystery”

Former Haters Back Off star Francesca Reale joins the cast

Former Haters Back Off star Francesca Reale is reportedly set to join Stranger Things 3 as a character at the “centre of a dark mystery”.

The actress will play Heather, a lifeguard at the Hawkins community pool, according to US insiders Variety, and while specific details are being kept under wraps, she is apparently destined to become the focal point of a “dark mystery”.

She joins fellow newbies Jake Busey (Agents of SHIELD) and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), who will play a characters called Bruce and Mayor Kline respectively. All the main cast are expected to return for the third instalment of the hit Netflix series, including Milly Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike and David Harbour as Jim Hopper.

The third season of Stranger Things is not expected until 2019, with Harbour explaining earlier this year that, “like any good thing, they need time.”

Netflix have been very tight-lipped about details for the new season but we do know one thing: it’s going to feature more Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), which can only be a good thing #TeamSteve.

