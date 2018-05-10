How to buy tickets to Ed Sheeran’s UK tour 2018 – extra tickets released Friday 11 May
It's not too late to nab a ticket for Sheeran's sold-out UK concerts
New tickets for Ed Sheeran’s sold-out stadium tour will be released on Friday 11 May.
Production holds will be released for every night of the UK leg of his tour, which begins on 24 May.
The tour kicks off with four concerts in Manchester, and will see him playing to over a million people around the country. When tickets went on sale last July, they sold out in minutes.
As well as old-favourites, Sheeran will be playing songs from his most recent album, Divide, which was 2017’s biggest-selling album.
Here’s everything you need to know to bag one of those tickets.
When are tickets on sale?
Production holds will be available from 10am on Friday 11 May through ticketmaster.co.uk
How can I maximise my chances?
- Bookmark this link now.
- Before the tickets go on sale, log into your ticketmaster.co.uk account beforehand, checking you know the password and that it’s the correct billing and delivery address.
- When the tickets go on sale, stick to one browser window and don’t refresh your screen or you’ll use your place in the virtual queue.
What are the dates and venues?
24 May 2018 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
25 May 2018 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
26 May 2018 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
27 May 2018 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
1 June 2018 – Hampden Park, Glasgow
2 June 2018 – Hampden Park, Glasgow
3 June 2018 – Hampden Park, Glasgow
8 June 2018 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
9 June 2018 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
10 June 2018 – St James’ Park, Newcastle
14 June 2018 – Wembley Stadium, London
15 June 2018 – Wembley Stadium, London
16 June 2018 – Wembley Stadium, London
17 June 2018 – Wembley Stadium, London
21 June 2018 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
22 June 2018 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
23 June 2018 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
24 June 2018 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Anything else?
Keep an eye on @TicketmasterUK on Twitter. Any updates will be announced there first.