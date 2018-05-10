Hollyoaks: James Nightingale has a secret love child!

Hollyoaks’ James Nightingale may have a secret love child he knows nothing about, following the shock revelation his homophobic dad Mac forced him to sleep with a prostitute on his 16th birthday to turn him straight – but the lawyer has no idea mum Marnie later paid off the sex worker when she fell pregnant…

In tonight’s E4 episode James was full of self-loathing, convinced he’d beaten boyfriend Kyle Kelly while drunk, not realising Kyle drugged him and faked the attack to make him think he had turned violent as part of his and Sami Maalik’s vengeful vendetta.

Crushed James decided to visit his abusive father Mac in hospital where he’s been since being diagnosed with ‘locked-in’ syndrome last year when daughter Ellie pushed him through a window following his reign of deceit and terror over his family, leaving him comatose and unable to speak or move.

Chastising his poisonous parent for turning him into an abusive bully just like him, James broke down as he admitted his feelings for Kyle had deepened – then recounted the shocking story of his 16th birthday when Mac was so ashamed of his gay son’s sexuality he forced him to sleep with a prostitute hoping it would make him straight.

Kyle had followed James and overheard the emotional exchange, and James told his lover he should leave him as abuse runs in the family and he couldn’t guarantee his safety if they stayed together. Has Kyle inadvertently scuppered his and Sami’s plot?

Meanwhile, Marnie shared the twisted tale of James’s 16th birthday with boyfriend Buster Smith back in the village, but revealed a further twist to the story her son is unaware of – the prostitute he slept with turned up pregnant a few months later, and Marnie paid her off without telling James, robbing him a chance of being a father…

Did the prostitute progress with the pregnancy? Has James got a child out there somewhere, who would be a teenager by now? And is the last we’ve seen of Mac, who could wake from his comatose state at any time?

