Hollyoaks: go behind the scenes at Alan Carr’s cameo

Hollyoaks have released a new video revealing what happened when Alan Carr made a cameo on the soap.

Last night’s E4 edition featured the comedian and game show host as a nosy dog walker eavesdropping on an angry Yazz Maalik confronting Tony and Diane Hutchinson over making a complaint about her doctor mum Misbah after she accidentally endangered their daughter Dee Dee’s life.

Amidst the tension of the moment, a familiar-looking man in spectacles with two Irish Setters stopped to take it all in, before running off after getting a dirty look from gobby Yazz…

Carr and his dogs Bev and Joyce filmed the special cameo a few months back while the host was filming Crufts 2018, which aired on Channel 4.

In the video, Carr is seen rehearsing with co-stars Haiesha Mistry (Yazz), Alex Fletcher (Diane) and Nick Pickard (Tony) as well as hanging out in the Bean coffee shop set with Ashley Taylor Dawson, aka Darren Osborne. “It’s got Bafta written all over it!” he says…

