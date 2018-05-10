EastEnders: Mick’s attacker revealed – Stuart to cause more trouble next week

Halfway’s big brother Stuart Highway made his EastEnders debut tonight when he was revealed as Mick Carter’s mystery attacker. Tuesday’s cliffhanger saw an unidentified figure in a balaclava enter the Queen Vic barrel store and grab the landlord around the neck, but it turns out it was just a bit of harmless fun as Stuart is Mick’s childhood friend.

Advertisement

As the pals caught up, Halfway seemed less than pleased to see his sibling, who was due to be the guest of honour at the army chef’s homecoming party last week but failed to show. Mick and Stu were soon sinking the pints and reminiscing about old times, much to Linda’s annoyance who looked even more unimpressed at the lairy lad’s presence – clearly not much love lost between those two.

But behind the bants, boozing and trips down memory lane a dark side to Stuart was suggested when him and Halfway were on their own.

The bald bad boy, played by Him & Her and Game of Thrones star Ricky Champ, goaded his younger brother about what how he really got injured in Iraq, adding to speculation Halfway lied about saving some local children from an exploding bomb.

And Halfway’s warning to Mick about Stuart not being nice to be around after too many drinks, coupled with his visible flinching when Stu seemed to lose his temper also added the sense of a nasty edge to the newcomer.

There’s more malice inflicted next week as Stuart deliberately causes chaos for Mick when he plays a prank and pays Hayley Slater to climb into bed with a sleeping Mr Carter so Linda finds them together. If Mick is such a good mate, why is Stuart messing with his marriage? Why does Halfway seem scared of him? And can shady Stuart be trusted?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.