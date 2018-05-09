Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Charity reveals the fate of her secret son – and that Bails could be the dad

Charity's family history was explored in tonight's episode of the ITV soap

Emmerdale’s Charity Dingle has tonight confirmed a long-held fan theory by revealing that she had a secret son. Emotional scenes saw Charity admit the truth to village vicar Harriet Finch, telling her that predatory police officer DI Mark Bails could be the father of her child.

But then came the shock admission that Charity’s son actually died as a baby and that she isn’t now prepared to revisit her pain in order to nail Bails. Whether Charity is telling the truth about her son being born “lifeless” remains to be seen, though without DNA proof, it appears as though Bails will remain at liberty.

As viewers saw, Charity’s meeting with a DI from the Professional Standards Department fell apart when she claimed not to have any evidence of her history with Bails. It was only while being comforted later by Harriet that Charity finally revealed what had actually occurred.

The shock confession from the Woolpack landlady came in the wake of scenes shown last month that saw a weeping Charity opening a box containing clothes and toys seemingly intended for a newborn baby.

Fans will no doubt now continue to speculate as to whether we’ve heard the whole story about Charity’s offspring or if more secrets have yet to be revealed…

Show bosses have already promised further shocks in a special flashback episode that will focus on Charity’s teenage years. Said producer Iain MacLeod:

“We wanted to do one of our signature stylised episodes to fill in the blanks of Charity’s fascinating and heartbreaking history and explore the devastating, formative experiences she went through as a vulnerable teenager – adding in a massive surprise for viewers in the process.”

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
