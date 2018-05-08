Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
Shock death to rock Emmerdale next week

Shock death to rock Emmerdale next week

Is Doug's botched DIY set to spark a disaster?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 8th May 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 8th May 2018 Emmerdale - Ep 8149 Tuesday 15 May 2018 At the B&B Diane Sugden [ELIZABETH ARMISTEAD] notices a crack above the door. The next day, Diane tells Doug Potts [DUNCAN PRESTON] to call in builders to fix it, but he is determined to do the work himself and after an expensive quote decides he will sort it himself. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

One Emmerdale regular won’t be making it through to the end of next week thanks to a shock demise on the ITV soap. Show bosses are currently remaining tight lipped on what exactly causes the catastrophe, but storyline information released today states: “On Thursday, a terrible event unfolds in the village causing the death of a resident.”

Advertisement

Someone who does have the potential to be a catalyst for calamity is Doug, who is doing a bit of dodgy DIY to fix a cracked lintel at the B&B. After being told by Diane to call in the builders’, Doug instead opts to sort the situation out for himself and is soon pulling plaster down. But will Doug’s loose lintel prove to be an accident waiting to happen?

15_05_EMM_DOUG_GERRY_DIANE_03

“In Doug’s eyes, getting a builder in would be a waste of money,” says actor Duncan Preston. “He’s confident in his own abilities, but not necessarily rightfully. He doesn’t think it’s serious at all – at first. In his mind, a bit of filler should do it. It’s just a bit of cosmetic decorating.”

And how would Doug feel should his actions spark disaster and cause someone to lose their life? “Oh he’d be mortified. Especially if it was his fault!”

So will Doug have a death on his conscience by the end of next week? And who could be the one to lose their life?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

16_05_EMM_DAZ_DAN_04
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Adolf Hiter’s wife Eva Braun could have been Jewish, Channel 4 documentary will claim

imagenotavailable1

The Devil Rides Out, The Nutty Professor, 8 Mile: films on TV today

imagenotavailable1

Nordicana is back with a bang

imagenotavailable1

The best ever pop TV theme

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more