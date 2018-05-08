Hollyoaks: Sienna accuses Darren of being her stalker next week

Hollyoaks’ Sienna Blake is convinced she’s worked out who’s behind the sinister stalking campaign next week when she points the finger at ex-lover Darren Osborne. But has the paranoid parent got the wrong guy?

Terrified as the creepy countdown clock that appeared on her laptop a few weeks ago gets closer to zero, stressed Sienna is manic with fear as she accuses half the village of threatening her and baby son Sebastian, starting with old flame Joel Dexter and her love rival Cleo McQueen.

Turning again to Josh Bradley, the copper son of another of her exes Ben, Sienna goes through the list of potential stalker suspects she’s drawn up and has to be calmed down by Grace Black who finds her in the village properly losing the plot.

When she sees Darren in the Hutch restaurant, Sienna has a lightbulb moment and becomes convinced he’s responsible. There’s definitely history between the two of them, going back to when Sienna stole Dazzle from Nancy and infiltrated the Osborne family to steal her life, but surely the former minicab mogul is too busy having an affair with Mandy Morgan to have enough time to stalk his unstable old girlfriend?

Later in the week, the countdown clock finally reaches zero, but what has it been counting down to all this time? It appears we’re about to find out, as there’s a knock at Sienna’s door just as the clock strikes nought… Is time up for Ms Blake? Is this leading to her funeral glimpsed in February’s flash forward?

Teasing the imminent reveal of her tormentor, Anna Passey recently told RadioTimes.com her reaction when she discovered the identity of her character’s tormentor. “When I read it I got goosebumps, it’s one of the most exciting scenes I have ever filmed. The audience will be picking their jaws up off the floor!”

So is it Darren, or someone else? And when exactly will we find out?

