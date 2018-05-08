EastEnders: Martin rages when he discovers Stacey and Hayley’s big betrayal

Martin is caught between three different women on next week’s EastEnders when he gets attention from Stacey, Sonia and Hayley.

The upcoming drama will see Martin jump in to defend Hayley when she’s harangued by the market traders after setting up a pitch without a licence.

Then there’s Martin’s daughter Bex, who’s encouraging him to get back with Sonia. And after turning to Kush for advice, Martin does indeed decide to take Sonia out for dinner.

But Stacey decides to take a chance and texts Martin, who soon turns up at the door to speak to her. Stacey will be seen struggling to get her feelings across, but eventually admits that she still loves Martin.

But just as a spark reignites between them, Hayley comes downstairs and Martin realises that not only are she and Stacey related, but that they worked together to set him up back when Stacey called the police.

A fuming Martin is left devastated and heads off to join Sonia for their meal. Pretty soon, Sonia encouraging him to move on and suggests that he goes away for a few days to clear his head.

Scenes to be shown on Friday 18 May then see Stacey attempting to apologise to Martin, but being left heartbroken after she gets nowhere.

With Kush still acting as a sounding board, Martin eventually makes the decision to talk to Sonia about giving things between them another go. But can they really hope to rekindle what they once had?

