EastEnders: Linda catches Mick in bed with Hayley!

Mick Carter will be the victim of a snide prank on next week’s EastEnders when he’s caught in bed with Hayley Slater.

Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 17 May see Linda return from a trip to her mum Elaine’s to find Mick between the sheets with the Slater newcomer.

But, as it turns out, the Queen Vic landlord hasn’t strayed while his wife was out of town: Hayley has actually climbed into the Carter marital bed while Mick was sleeping.

Her reason for doing so is all down to the arrival of Halfway’s brother Stuart, who seems intent on causing mischief for his old mate Mick.

Having joined Stuart for a drinking session at the pub, Hayley is soon being convinced to get into Mick’s bed, just to get him into trouble with Linda.

And this ploy will certainly have the desired effect: when Linda gets back, she immediately turfs Hayley of the Vic and warns her never to come back.

With Mick insisting that nothing happened, Linda ends up blaming Stuart’s influence and insists he goes too. Mick then tries to talk to Stuart, but soon puts two and two together and realises he’s been set up. Will he be able to forgive his friend?

