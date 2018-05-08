Coronation Street: Aidan’s will stuns the Connors

The family are torn apart in the aftermath of the tragedy

Aidan Connor’s will is discovered in Coronation Street next week as the family continue to reel from his death by suicide, but what shocks does the document contain?

Beginning the painful process of going through Aidan’s belongings at his flat next Monday, it all gets too much for Johnny who is gripped by grief for his son and has to leave in the midst of a panic attack.

Aidan’s sister Carla and cousin Michelle are left to start sorting, and as ‘Chelle comes across Aidan’s will she is shocked at the contents and decides to keep it to herself, silently slipping the paperwork into her pocket.

Michelle then finds a letter to Johnny from Aidan, and later opens it in front of the rest of the family where it’s revealed it simply says, ‘I’m sorry, Aidan.’ Is this his a suicide note? And can they make sense of Aidan’s motives for taking his own life?

As for the will, Michelle then shares her discovery with fiance Robert Preston before finally handing it to Carla on Wednesday and eventually telling the rest of the Connor women.

What bombshell does the factory boss’s last wishes decree, and what will it mean for the future of the grieving clan, and Underworld itself?

After the will is found, Carla, Jenny and Michelle take legal advice from Adam Barlow as to how they should proceed, while Johnny spirals further into despair and breaks down to Liz McDonald as he and wife Jenny grow further apart, especially after he reacts badly to Jenny’s suggestion he seeks counselling.

Can the Connors stay strong after losing Aidan?

