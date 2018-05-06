Viewers think Strike was just as good as JK Rowling’s original novel

It’s fair to say that new BBC detective series Strike has been a hit with viewers, with the Tom Burke-starring drama attracting an audience of 5.45 million for its first episode (versus 4 million for ITV’s Victoria) and 4.93 million for its second, attracting positive comments online.

And now a RadioTimes.com poll has revealed that fans also think Strike holds up well against the book series it was adapted from, the Cormoran Strike Mysteries penned by Harry Potter author JK Rowling (under the penname Robert Galbraith).

In our poll of readers, a whopping 82% said the first two episodes of Strike were a “great adaptation” of Rowling’s 2013 novel The Cuckoo’s Calling, which sees Strike and his assistant Robin (Holliday Grainger) investigate the mysterious death of Lula Landry (Elarica Johnson).

Meanwhile just 18% said they preferred the book, giving the series a great vote of confidence overall.

With just one episode to go of this mystery (and another two-part story following right afterwards) fingers crossed Strike can keep up the good work.