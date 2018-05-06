Who is Bake Off: the Professionals presenter Liam Charles?

Everything you need to know about the former Great British Bake Off contestant who's returning to host Bake Off

Any devotee of The Great British Bake Off – and let’s be honest who isn’t a devotee of The Great British Bake Off? – will need no introduction to Liam Charles.

Advertisement

The 20 year-old became a national treasure last year when he was a contestant the Channel 4 show – and when he was knocked out of the competition in week eight angry GBBO fans were distraught at seeing him leave the tent.

Here’s everything you need to know about Liam…

Who is Liam Charles?

Liam was born in Hackney and is a student at London’s Goldsmith University, where he became affectionately known as “Cake Boy” amongst his friends.

He rose to fame, of course, on season eight of The Great British Bake Off, quickly becoming a favourite amongst both the judges and millions of viewers at home.

Liam will no doubt have taken inspiration from Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig’s hosting during his time as a contestant. But even if not, his charisma and charm should be more than enough to make him a natural for the gig.

He’s also revealed that he’s soon going to be releasing a baking book called Cheeky Treats:

Shhh Cakeboy alert 🚨🍰 My pals and I came up with the name the first year of sixth form for my first ever cake-sale .Its stuck ever since…and it’s making a return. “Cheeky Treats 😜🍰” 12 x 07 x 18 👀 #Itsback #cheekytreats pic.twitter.com/lBM7jXiLUE — Liam Charles (@LiamcBakes) February 28, 2018

Is he on social media?

Liam is active on both Twitter and Instagram – expect cheeky banter and delicious-looking bakes.

Advertisement

Bake Off: the Professionals airs Sundays on Channel 4 at 8pm