Who are the Bake Off: the Professionals judges Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin?

Everything you need to know about the expert judges in Channel 4's Great British Bake Off spin-off

It might have a new name, but there are some familiar faces in Channel 4′ Great British Bake off spin-off Bake Off: the Professionals.

Formerly called Bake Off: Creme de la Creme, the series aimed at professional bakers returns to our screens in 2018 – this time airing on Channel 4 after switching from BBC2.

And while the programme has a new name, a new channel and a new pair of presenters, judges Cherish Finden and Benoit Blin are returning to cast their watchful eye over the contestants.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pair…

Who is Cherish Finden?

Originally from Singapore, Cherish has built up a no-nonsense reputation in her previous two series as a judge. She is known for her frank and often rather harsh critiques of the contestants – even reducing a baker to tears on one occasion.

But if anyone has the credentials to back up such criticism, it’s Cherish – the former Executive Pastry Chef at the Langham has won numerous international awards and medals for her tasty creations and was even part of the Singapore team that won a gold medal at the 2000 Culinary Olympics in Germany.

You can find her on both Twitter and Instagram.

Who is Benoit Blin?

Frenchman Benoit has worked as a Chef Pâtissier at Raymond Blanc’s two star Michelin restaurant for over 20 years. If that wasn’t enough to convince you he knows his stuff, he’s also achieved the title of MCA (Master of Culinary Arts) – which is only awarded every four years to the best pastry chefs in the UK and is seen as the industry’s highest accolade.

Benoit is also something of an experienced judge – as well as appearing in the previous series of this show, he’s judged prestigious events such as the UK Pastry Open, UK and European Sugar Championships, National Chef of the Year, British Culinary Federation Chef Competition and the Master of Culinary Arts Finals. The contestants would certainly be foolish not to take his criticism on board.

Although Benoit has not yet made it onto Instagram, you can find him on Twitter.

Bake Off: the Professionals airs Sundays on Channel 4 at 8pm