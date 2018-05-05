Home and Away: Justin accuses Dean of kidnapping his daughter

Home and Away’s Justin Morgan faces every parents’ worst nightmare when his young daughter Ava Gilbert is kidnapped in upcoming episodes.

Justin is called to be a witness in Robbo’s trial earlier than he thought which scuppers plans for some bonding time with his little girl. The next morning Ava is nowhere to be seen, and at first Justin assumes she’s run away to teach her dad a lesson after letting her down, but as time goes on his worry increases and he reports her disappearance to the police.

Cop Colby Thorne asks if there’s anyone in Summer Bay with a grudge against the Morgans who could have abudcted Ava, and jittery Justin lashes out at local bad boy Dean Thompson accusing him of being behind it.

The fight is broken up and Dean insist he’s innocent, and even agrees to help his nemesis search for the missing kid – who we then see is with a mysterious older woman… Who is she?

As the locals hand out missing flyers around town hoping for a lead on the disappearance, Raffy Morgan is rocked when she finds a note has been put through the door of the family home demanding $25,000 for Ava’s safe return!

Who is the woman that’s kidnapped Ava? What does she have against the Morgans? Is Justin’s daughter in danger? Or is someone else in Summer Bay the target of this cruel crime?

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 14 May showing weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.

