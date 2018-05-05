Coronation Street: Johnny discovers that Aidan has gone missing – watch the scene

Heartache is in store for the Connors next week

There’s tragedy for the Connors this Wednesday on Coronation Street when Johnny discovers that Aidan has taken his own life.

Actor Shayne Ward’s final scenes will be shown on Monday when he attends a farewell party for Johnny, who is completely unaware that his son has hit rock bottom.

When Aidan fails to turn up for work at the factory the following day, Johnny assumes that he’s skiving, little realising that the explanation for his non-appearance is far more serious.

Speaking recently about Aidan’s death, Ward said: “It isn’t always possible to spot when a person is struggling to cope with life,” said actor Shayne Ward today. “But everybody is going to be thinking, ‘were there any tell tale signs that Aidan was feeling suicidal?’

“You can’t pin it down to one particular thing that’s happened to him over the years – he’s cheated, he’s lost people their jobs, he’s had a hard relationship with his dad and he’s always been quite troubled.”

