Hollyoaks: Ryan kills Harry?

Hollyoaks’ serial killer Ryan Knight makes his final stand in tonight’s E4 episode as Duncan James prepares to bow out of the soap, but will Harry Thompson be his last victim?

Amy Barnes’s murderer is on the run from prison, having been busted out by Farrah Maalik, and was last seen determined to track down stepchildren Leah and Lucas Hay along with their dad, and Ryan’s ex, Ste and his on/off boyfriend Harry.

Finding the family on a camping trip in the woods, the kids scream in terror at seeing their sinister stepfather again now they know what he did to their mummy.

Ryan pleads for forgiveness from Ste and kisses him, but Mr Hay pushes him away and begs him to hand himself in, but the callous ex-cop runs off with Harry in hot pursuit.

Catching up with the man who let him think he’d killed Amy, and watched Ste stand trial for his crime, Harry hears desperate Ryan reveal Kim Butterfield’s true location as being locked up in the derelict school, before also admitting he bumped off his uncle Geoff Thorpe.

With the police alerted to Ryan’s whereabouts, sirens are heard in the distance causing the killer to panic and flee once again. Will Harry follow him and put himself in danger, becoming the final death Hollyoaks have teased before the storyline climaxes? Could Ryan give himself up and atone for his wrongdoings? And can Harry get the news of Kim’s location to the authorities in time to save her following yesterday’s collapse from an infection?

