Hollyoaks: Harry leaves Ryan to die – and Kim is found alive!

Hollyoaks’ Ryan Knight has been left for dead after falling in a canal after a nailbiting climactic showdown with Harry Thompson – has the man wrongly accused of killing Amy Barnes dished out to justice to the real killer?

This evening’s E4 episode picked up from last night’s dramatic cliffhanger where Ryan, on the run having escaped from prison, left the village in pursuit of ex-lover Ste Hay and stepkids Leah and Lucas who are on a camping trip in the woods with Harry.

In a chilling confrontation, the serial-killing corrupt copper caught up with the campers and made an emotional plea for forgiveness from Ste, who he believes is the love of his life, and revealed Kim Butterfield’s location and confessed to the murder of his uncle DS Thorpe to show he was ready to make amends.

But Ry Ry couldn’t quite so far as handing himself in as the cops descended – Ste’s sister Leela Lomax having alerted them she believed Ryan had gone to the woods in pursuit of his ex – and he fled, followed by Harry.

As the police arrived, Ste told them Kim’s whereabouts and she was saved from her school store room prison miraculously still alive after collapsing from an infected wound.

Back in the woods, Harry caught up with Ryan and made a last-ditch attempt to get him to surrender, but twisted Ryan was on a mission to make Harry his next victim, seeing him as the only obstacle between him and Ste.

Fighting perilously near the edge of a canal, Ryan fell backwards into the water during the tussle and begged Harry to save him – but in a shock twist Harry walked away and left the killer to meet his maker… Disappearing into a watery grave, is this really the end of Ryan Knight? And has Harry become a killer for real after mistakenly thinking he’d bumped off Amy Barnes?

