Coronation Street: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby to guest star in Rosie Webster’s exit story

Helen Flanagan looks set to appear in character on This Morning

This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are to play themselves in an upcoming episode of Coronation Street. Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Corrie boss Kate Oates revealed: “Phillip and Holly are coming in for a bit of fun as part of Helen Flanagan’s exit story. It will be great comedy and they’re such good sports.

“Emma Gormley [Managing Director, Daytime, ITV Studios] is a good friend of mine, so I was able to give her a ring and she thought it sounded fun.”

Helen Flanagan – who plays Rosie Webster on the ITV soap – revealed recently that she has filmed her leaving scene ahead of her maternity leave:

“I’m going out in kind of very much a Rosie style. The storyline is hilarious. It is really, really funny. I’ve enjoyed that about my character, the comedy,” the actress told Loose Women.

The star – who is currently expecting her second child with partner Scott Sinclair – admitted that the prospect of exiting Weatherfield had left her teary eyed:

““I was really emotional – I’ve absolutely loved it going back. I’ve loved it so much it’s been brilliant. I’m really, really close to Sally [Dynevor] and so, so close to Brooke [Vincent] who plays my sister. I’ll miss seeing them on a daily basis. But obviously I’ll still them every few weeks or whatever.”

Rosie’s appearance on This Morning wouldn’t be the first time that characters from Coronation Street have crossed over into ITV daytime shows. Back in 2010, David (Jack P Shepherd), Nick (Ben Price), Tina (Michelle Keegan) and Graeme (Craig Gazey) all featured in a special episode of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

