Coronation Street: Becky returns to take David’s kids?

Could Becky McDonald be returning to Coronation Street following a desperate plea from brother-in-law David Platt?

Tonight’s double bill saw David continue to struggle with his rape ordeal as he crossed paths with attacker Josh Clayton once again, and was advised by solicitor Imran Habeeb to plead guilty in his upcoming trial for the assault on Gary Windass otherwise he could end up in prison.

As new girlfriend Emma Brooker was alarmed at traumatised David’s explosive temper towards little Max and Lily, the tormented Mr Platt made a secret phone call to dead wife Kylie’s big sister Becky McDonald, now living in Barbados, and left her a message explaining he wanted his children to stay with her…

Before Corrie fans get too excited at the prospect of Katherine Kelly reprising her iconic role she left in 2012, next week’s episodes will see David finally open up about his sexual assault to ex-partner Shona Ramsey and start to face his demons.

Hopefully this means David can begin to get his life back on track, although his emotional confession to Shona means he misses his court appearance for the boxing match incident and is arrested by the police for failing to show up.

So there’s a chance Becky might have to be involved in the kids’ future after all…

