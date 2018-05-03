Hollyoaks: Ryan spares Farrah’s life as he goes after Ste and Harry

The killer is on the loose and the net is closing in

Hollyoaks have revealed the fate of Farrah Maalik after she was held hostage by killer Ryan Knight, who spared the therapist’s life and set off to find Ste Hay and Harry Thompson to get his final revenge. Will there be bloodshed before Ryan’s looming exit?

Tonight’s E4 episode picked up the action from yesterday’s cliffhanger that saw Farrah spring Ryan from prison on the promise he’d lead her to girlfriend Kim Butterfield’s body. But Farrah was secretly working with the police to trap Ryan and lead them to Kim, only Ryan spotted the wire she was wearing as they made their getaway.

After holding terrified Farrah hostage in a cabin in the woods, Ms Maalik used her best professional techniques to get through to Ryan to give himself up and let her go. Her words resonating, Farrah was then seen safe and sound returning to Hollyoaks police station, much to close friend Grace Black’s relief.

Meanwhile, Ryan remained at large and sneaked back to the Lomax house to look for stepkids Leah and Lucas Hay, but when he found a note revealing Ste and Harry have taken them camping viewers were left worried the corrupt cop would seek them out – and perhaps claim his final victim…

As for Kim, it wasn’t looking good for her either as she collapsed from her infected wound locked in the derelict school storeroom, with still nobody realising she’s been there for months.

Will Ryan catch up with Ste, Harry and the children in the woods? Has time ran out for Kim? And could Ryan see sense and hand himself in?

