EastEnders: Kush and Denise to leave Walford?

The couple could be moving to Dubai for good after tonight’s shock revelation

Kush Kazemi returned to EastEnders tonight after visiting his brother in Dubai, but he could soon be off again permanently after revealing to fiancée Denise Fox he’s been offered a job alongside his sibling in the sunshine.

The character’s comeback (with the Strictly Come Dancing tour now over, actor Davood Ghadami is ready to resume his day job) started off on a comedic note when Kush was so keen to surprise Dee he was home he stripped off and nipped in the shower to join her – only to find her sister Kim covered in suds and screaming the place down.

Laughing off the embarrassing incident, Kush told Denise he had some news, but decided to wait when he discovered Vincent Hubbard had walked out on Kim and Dee was worried about her sister.

But later at Billy Mitchell’s birthday party in the E20 club, Kushy’s mum Carmel let the cat out of the bag to a stunned Denise that the muscly market worker was planning to move to Dubai for good.

Fuming at not being in the loop, devastated Dee confronted Kush at home who explained the full story – he’s been offered a job working with his brother Darius in Dubai, and he wants the pair of them to leave the UK and start a new life together in the affluent Emirates…

Will Denise agree to quit Walford for her man when Kim needs her the most?

