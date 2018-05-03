EastEnders: Fi Browning delivers bombshell to Phil about Max’s scam

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell is not happy Max Branning is back in town and running the car lot and has vowed to drive him out, but a face from his enemy’s past may provide the key to bringing the bad boy down.

This evening’s episode focused on Phil and wife Sharon attempting to frame Max for car theft to shut down his business and scupper him and new ‘wife’ Rainie’s chances of getting custody of his grandchild.

Struck with a brainwave about how to mess with Mr Branning, Phil sought Kathy Beale’s help asking for an email address, and later received an email from none other than Fi Browning, daughter of villainous James Willmott-Brown and part of the nefarious Weyland corporation who used Max in their evil plan to take over Albert Square last year.

Fi’s email read “Sorry but Weylands signed the car lot over to Jay Brown. You will have to direct all your enquiries to him as owner.” Phil allowed himself a smug smile, having obviously contacted Fi to find out just how Max had got his hands on the car lot in the first place, seeing as he left Walford after Abi’s funeral with nothing.

It’s a fair question as the whole thing has been deliberately vague, suggesting there’s even more to Max’s new venture than meets the eye. So what do we know so far about the ownership of the former Deals on Wheels? Viewers may recall Jay willingly sold up to Weyland last year, then Max was given the deeds to all the businesses that were bought up by the Willmott-Brown mob when Fi had a crisis of conscience.

The intention was the deeds would be returned to their rightful owners, reversing the Project Dagmar plan to build luxury flats on the Square, but did Max not give Jay the chance and secretly forge the paperwork to make himself the boss? Or could Jay have rejected Max’s offer and let Mr Branning do what he wanted? Maybe Jay has sided with Max for some reason and turned against surrogate dad Phil to help his enemy? Does Jay know Max’s marriage to Rainie is a sham?

And who’s to say Fi Browning can be trusted as a reliable source of information? Lisa Faulkner spoke out this week about the possibility of reprising the role she left at Christmas, commenting she would love the character to return as the door had been left open…

