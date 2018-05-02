Viewers were turned off by the “brutal” execution scenes in Kit Harington’s Gunpowder

Was it all too gory for a Saturday night drama?

Kit Harington’s new BBC drama Gunpowder began on BBC1 last night, telling the true story of the men behind the famed Gunpowder Plot including Harington’s own ancestor Robert Catesby, and attracting praise for its high production values and tense storytelling.

Advertisement

However, as the episode went on one scene gave viewers pause – a particularly brutal execution sequence where a woman was stripped naked, tortured and killed by being crushed by a weighed-down metal door, quickly followed by a young priest’s disembowelment and “quartering” (i.e, having his body chopped up) on the scaffold next to her.

And for some watching at home, the whole thing was just too much to take.

My god the way they’re killing this lady in gunpowder is barbaric 😫 #Gunpowder — IVY (@ivyologie) October 21, 2017

Talk about pressing the matter #Gunpowder — Joshamee T Esq. (@Joshamee_T) October 21, 2017

Getting crushed to death. What an horrible way to die 😱 #Gunpowder — Jodi (@Jodi_Rushworth) October 21, 2017

Crikey this a bit brutal!! 😬😳😳😳 #Gunpowder — Matt Hall (@hall_mj) October 21, 2017

Well #GameofThrones has certainly rubbed off on Mr Exec Producer Kit Harrington, hasn't it? #Gunpowder — James (@GiNgEr_JaMeS) October 21, 2017

Feeling a bit queasy after that… #Gunpowder — Sal Greenwood (@salgreenwood_) October 21, 2017

Just the standard disembowelling for the Jesuit priest followed by beheading #gunpowder — AliceHeywood (@22carrots) October 21, 2017

Uuuuummmmm eeeeeeewwwwwww that was brutal!!!! #Gunpowder — kittycat (@ali_paver) October 21, 2017

This execution scene is one of the most painful things I've ever witnessed on TV #Gunpowder — Megan 🐝 (@meganmaryrose) October 21, 2017

Feeling traumatised. #Gunpowder is hideously brutal. Humans can be terrifyingly cruel. 🙁 — mother inferior (@motherinferiorb) October 21, 2017

Had been worried something I was writing for BBC was going to be too violent but… yeah. Probably not then. #Gunpowder — Joe Barton (@JoeBarton_) October 21, 2017

In fact, some viewers even found the violence so disgusting they suggested they might switch over to something a LITTLE more palatable instead, accusing the drama of gratuitously staging scenes too gory for TV whatever time of day you’re watching it.

I'm afraid I had to stop watching #Gunpowder. A bit of realism is fine but this is all brutality, no story. I feel sick. — Collymac (@collymac) October 21, 2017

Anyone else think #Gunpowder was a bit much 🤢🤢🤢🤢😷😷 pic.twitter.com/MP0EPitJGF — chloe f d (@TyranosarusTits) October 21, 2017

No need for graphic scenes , subtle would be better , we can imagine , after all life in 2017 is no picnic – #Gunpowder — Pan (@cyp1801pan) October 21, 2017

I don’t want to see a woman stripped naked and tortured, thanks. Shame as I’d been enjoying it til then #Gunpowder — Sally Abbott (@SallyAbbott3) October 21, 2017

Yeahhh totally not watching #Gunpowder that's not for me! — Kate Attwood (@KateA_1984) October 21, 2017

#gunpowder remind me not to eat during this programme…is there really any need for quite so much graphic detail @BBCOne? 🤢 — Katie B (@Katie_burt) October 21, 2017

#Gunpowder – too gruesome for me, had to stop watching already 😳 — Helen McIntyre (@40thinks) October 21, 2017

Not sure I can watch this. #Gunpowder — Catherine 🌷 (@CatherineeOHara) October 21, 2017

A tad gratuitous maybe #Gunpowder ? — Sez (@Flamingroovy) October 21, 2017

Any one else feeling a little queasy?

I can normally handle it, but THAT…. that was something else#Gunpowder — Bean (@Pbeanthatsme) October 21, 2017

#Gunpowder is unnecessary, making me feel sick! 🤢 — Not Very Lilly (@NotVeryLilly) October 21, 2017

This is some light Saturday night entertainment😨 #Gunpowder — Thomas S (@Tojo73) October 21, 2017

“It’s a very violent time, and we have to show the violence that the Catholics incurred, that the people around them incurred,” Kit Harington said when asked about the violence on Gunpowder’s set earlier this year.

“We can’t avoid the executions that the people around these men suffered. And I think it’s wrong when showing a torture scene or execution, I think it’s wrong to shy too far away from the reality of it. You need to feel the reasons, to know why they go and do the things they do.

“We’re not gonna be seeing this pre-9 o’ clock. I think audiences will accept a greater level of violence as long as it’s justified.”

And many viewers agreed with Harington’s assessment, suggesting that such barbarity was historically accurate and would be wrong to ignore in a drama about the period, especially when it was being aired well past the watershed.

Are people really complaining about how brutal #Gunpowder is? It's how things were back then. — Hawker Hurricane (@Hurricane1940) October 21, 2017

Brutal as hell. But that's what it was like. #Gunpowder — Stephi King (@StephiKing1) October 21, 2017

#gunpowder" oh no, its horrific, brutal, disgusting… Turn it over if you dont like it. Simple — Isaac Hunt (@_Isaac_Hunt_) October 21, 2017

#Gunpowder "too brutal"? Have y'all picked up a history book? Like… there's a reason Tarantino coined the "get medieval" phrase. — Laura Simmons 🌻 (@LauraDFTBA) October 21, 2017

I know it's brutal, but it WAS brutal. It's after 9pm, there are plenty of other channels or an off button if it's too much. #gunpowder — Citizen JC (@Citizen_JC) October 21, 2017

In our own poll of RadioTimes.com readers responses were fairly split, though the majority (about 58% at time of writing) seem to think it was a BIT too much blood for a Saturday night. And given that future episodes of the series promise yet more torture and executions, we’re betting there’ll be plenty more gore coming in the next couple of weeks.

But what do you think – have executive producer Harington and his team struck exactly the right balance, or would you rather they cut back a little on the cutting off? Vote now!

Advertisement

This article was originally published in October 2017