How to buy tickets for Love Actually with live orchestra

Don't miss out on the chance to see the much-loved rom-com with an orchestra performing its score

Love Actually
Love Actually is returning to the big screen next Christmas with a full orchestra performing its score.
The 2003 film will be screened in concert halls around the UK and two more dates have just been added – in Birmingham and Liverpool.
Radio Times readers can buy pre-sale tickets on Thursday 3 May at 10am by clicking here. General tickets go on sale on Friday 4 May at 10am.
Directed by Richard Curtis and starring Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson and Keira Knightley, Love Actually tells 10 overlapping love stories and has become a Christmas classic.

The full list of dates and venues is below.

When and where are the screenings?

26 November 2018 at 7.30pm – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
New date: 27 November 2018 at 7.30pm – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
30 November 2018 at 7.30pm – Lighthouse, Poole
1 December 2018 at 7.30pm – Bath Forum, Bath
2 December 2018 at 3pm and 2.30pm – Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London
3 December 2018 at 7.30pm – St David’s Hall, Cardiff
4 December 2018 at 7.30pm – Sheffield City Hall
6 December 2018 at 8pm – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
8 December 2018 at 7.30pm – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
9 December 2018 at 7.30pm – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
10 December 2018 at 7.30pm – Hull Venue
11 December 2018 at 7.30pm – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
12 December 2018 at 7.30pm – Cambridge Corn Exchange
13 December 2018 at 7.30pm – York Barbican, York
New date: 20 December 2018 at 7.30pm – Birmingham Symphony Hall

When do tickets go on sale?

Radio Times readers can buy pre-sale tickets for the new dates in Liverpool and Birmingham at 10am on Thursday 3 May.
Tickets for the new dates go on general sale at 10am on Friday 4 May
Tickets for all other dates are available now from ticketmaster.co.uk

How much are tickets?

It varies depending on the venue, but tickets cost around £40 plus booking fee.

