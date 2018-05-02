Coronation Street set opens for public tours

You can wander down the cobbles at Manchester's MediaCityUK later this month

Coronation Street fans will have the chance to explore Weatherfield for themselves when the ITV soap’s external set opens to the general public for guided tours from 26 May.

The famous outdoor set includes the iconic cobbled thoroughfare dominated by legendary pub the Rovers Return, plus Rosamund Street where you’ll find businesses such as Preston’s Petals, and also the brand new Victoria Street extension which features Weatherfield North tram station and the soap’s own branches of Costa and Co-Op.

Continuum Attractions have partnered with ITV and announced 15 select weekends between May and November 2018 for 90 minute tours that give the public access to the set and reveal behind the scenes secrets and – best of all – numerous photo opportunities by the soap landmarks.

Production of the long-running soap moved to Salford’s purpose-built MediaCityUK set in 2014, after 32 years at the Quay Street studios in central Manchester, where set tours ran periodically while Corrie was based there, and again after the move until 2015.

Tickets for the new tour at the soap’s current home go on sale from 8am on Thursday 3 May at coronationstreettour.co.uk and cost £35 plus booking fee. Tours will take place during daytime hours on Saturdays and will run on select Sundays for group bookings. Fans should get in quick, as tickets are limited to less than 15,000 for Saturday tours.

