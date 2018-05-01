Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Debbie and Joe’s secret romance discovered – but by who?

Trying to keep their reunion a secret doesn't last long…

Emmerdale’s cursed couple Debbie Dingle and Joe Tate are back together next week, with the manipulative millionaire seemingly having survived his brush with death at the quarry with little brother Noah which airs later this week.

Considering the obstacles and opposition to their relationship, he and Debbie pair are keen to keep it quiet – but that’s easier said than done…

Unable to resist each other, the couple try and make a proper go of it and hope to put the dramas of the past behind them.

Summoning the Dingle diva to Home Farm on the playful premise of helping him build a model airplane, Joe enjoys some flirty fun with high-maintenance Deb.

Before long, Debbie finds herself succumbing to the Tate tycoon’s charm and seduction technique, and the twosome are soon heading upstairs.

However, someone is about to spot them together and realise they’re a couple again, potentially jeopardising their fresh start – who has rumbled them? Deb’s mum Charity? Joe’s manservant Graham Foster? Vengeful Ross Barton? And has their future been scuppered already?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about Emmerdale

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

