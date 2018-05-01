Emmerdale: Bob jilts Brenda for Laurel? Tony Audenshaw on next week’s wedding drama

Emmerdale’s Bob Hope prepares for his wedding to Brenda Walker next week, but following his fling with Laurel Thomas will the big day go ahead? Or will Bob end up alone?

Brenda has known for some time of her fiance’s infidelity with her close friend, but has seemingly let it go and pushed ahead with the wedding. This doesn’t mean all is forgiven, however, and as Laurel is forced to take part in Brenda’s hen night it’s beyond awkward.

Meanwhile, Bob tries to keep his stag do as low-key as possible but ends up feeling bad about how he’s treated his bride-to-be and contemplates what could’ve been with Laurel. But when Doug Potts encourages daughter Laurel to be honest with the hapless Hope about her true feelings, despite having called time on the illicit romance, will she fight to get him all to herself?

“Laurel has shut the door on a future with Bob so he’s focused on making it work with Brenda,” confesses Tony Audenshaw, who plays the two-timing cafe owner. “Despite his awful behaviour, Bob does love Brenda so he thinks marrying her is the right thing. She seems prepared to let what he did go and they don’t really talk about his betrayal.”

“They’ve been through a lot together and sometimes couples can hit a rough patch and come out stronger. Bob wants to be with her, but he had his head turned and has behaved very badly.

“Bob has not thought about the consequences of what he’s done,” sighs Audenshaw. “What an idiot! He’s acting selfishly and is being incredibly blinkered. But then people do these things, don’t they?”

As the big day dawns, blushing bride Brenda turns up at the church – but there’s no groom. Panicking Laurel and Doug find a beleaguered Bob hiding out in the pirate ship, where little Arthur Thomas admits to locking him in! Finally free, Bob runs off but will he make it to the church on time – and does Brenda really still want to marry the man who cheated on her?

“I think Bob should be with Brenda, but she shouldn’t have him back because of the way he’s behaved. He doesn’t really deserve to be with anybody because he’s so untrustworthy! He goes from relationship to relationship, he’s not very good on his own.”

Whether or not Brenda and Bob do tie the knot is a closely-guarded secret until next week, and there’s a sneaking suspicion Brenda is planning some elaborate public revenge at the altar, but Audenshaw confides the fans are not happy with his alter ego and are hoping he learns his lesson rather than gets a happy ever after.

“I was at the Brighton marathon recently supporting some friends, and I had a whole day of people shouting ‘Bob, you’re horrible! Be nice to Brenda!’ Fair enough – he’s done some terrible things…”

