EastEnders: Stacey kisses Martin – but Sonia wants him back!

EastEnders’ Stacey Fowler makes a move on estranged husband Martin next week, but any hope of a reconciliation in their marriage could be scuppered as Sonia also sets her sights on a reunion with her ex. Who will Martin choose?

When she cheated with old flame Max Branning at Christmas, Stace was chucked out by her other half and their split quickly turned nasty.

However, the pair were briefly drawn back together when Stacey believed cousin Kat Moon was dead, thanks to Big Mo Harris’s fraudulent scam, but Mrs Fowler put their unplanned lusty liaison down to a one-off scenario when she needed comfort, upsetting Martin.

Jealous when Hayley Slater put her secret honey trap plan for Martin in action to discredit him so he’s denied custody of his kids, it seemed Stacey was genuinely falling for him again and next week she bites the bullet and makes a move.

While on a night out at E20 on Monday, gallant Martin defends Stacey’s honour when she and Whitney Carter are hassled by a group of lads, but he ends up hurting his back and has to hobble back to Stacey’s to lie flat out. Taking a chance, Stacey goes in for a kiss – but how will Martin react?

Later in the week, the first Mrs Fowler takes over nursing her ex-hubby and lovestruck Sonia ends up hoping she and Martin can make another go of their marriage. Although it’s somewhat creepy next Thursday when Son secretly plants a kiss on the stall holder stud while he sleeps…

At Kathy Beale’s birthday party in the cafe on Friday, a dolled-up Sonia makes it pretty obvious she’s out to win Martin back, but she’s annoyed when he ends up paying more attention to Stacey.

Unsurprisingly the Slaters wade in on Stacey’s side and as a fight breaks out between the fruit and veg vendor’s exes, Martin intervenes before it gets nasty – but which wife does he want to be with? Considering both have cheated on him, will he decide he’s better off alone?

