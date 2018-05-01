EastEnders: Rainie seduces Robbie next week?

As her plan with Max hits the rocks, has she found a new victim?

Cracks begin to show in Max Branning’s sham marriage to Rainie in EastEnders next week, with an unwitting Robbie Jackson caught in the crossfire of their toxic arrangement.

Still trying to convince everyone they are deeply in love having bonded over their grief for Max’s dead daughter Abi, the couple are close to exposing their deceit that their union is actually fake and Max is paying his junkie ex-sister-in-law to pose as his wife so he can present a stable home life to social workers and gain custody of his baby granddaughter, little Abi.

Wanting an advance on the payout she’s been promised when Max gets the green light to bring up the baby, Rainie is told by her ‘other half’ to make herself useful and start shifting some motors at the car lot if she’s that desperate for cash.

On Tuesday, Rainie clocks Robbie moaning about how much he hates his job – detecting an opportunity she offers him a commission-only trial at Maximum Motors, but gormless Rob has no idea Rainie is just using him for her own ends…

In Thursday’s episode Rainie flirts with her new co-worker and offers the chance to make ‘other arrangements’ for him to get his commission, hoping to take the cash he’s made for herself, but her saucy plan backfires and Robbie takes the money and runs.

Little does Rainie realise Phil Mitchell then approaches Robbie with an offer of his own as part of his mission to bring down Max…

On Friday, Max and Rainie’s next meeting with the social worker is unexpectedly brought forward and the duplicitous pair have to think fast as they try and present a united front. Will their perfect married couple act continue to fool the authorities? And when Max later returns to the car lot office and finds Phil there, what further surprises await?

