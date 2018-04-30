Coronation Street: Toyah delivers Eva’s baby – what happens next?

The little one's dramatic arrival kicks off yet more twists in the storyline

Coronation Street’s Eva Price has given birth to a baby girl in a remote cottage away from Weatherfield, delivered by Toyah Battersby who is set to raise the child as her own following her surrogate’s miscarriage she never told partner Peter Barlow about.

In dramatic scenes just aired on ITV in this evening’s Corrie double bill, Toyah rushed to the secret hideaway in Lymm to be at Eva’s side as she went into labour early having accidentally locked herself in the bathroom.

Eva’s unwanted pregnancy has remained a secret to everyone else on the street except for ex-lover and baby daddy Aidan Connor, who actually believes Adam Barlow is the dad after Eva lied when he accused her of trying to fleece him again after last year’s fake pregnancy scam. With the locals thinking she’s in America on a beauty course, Ms Price has been sitting pretty in Lymm waiting for the baby to come – only it came earlier than expected tonight.

As Toyah dashed to the scene and forced her way into the bathroom with an axe, she got on speakerphone to 999 who talked her through delivering the tot – there was a heart stopping moment when the baby wasn’t breathing when she arrived, but Toyah followed the advice from down the phone and managed to breathe life into the little one.

After an emotional day, Toyah returned to the Rovers barely able to contain her excitement about the birth but unable to share it with anyone, which proved even harder when she saw Peter had built the kiddy’s cot.

Meanwhile, back at the hospital Eva was forced to hold her daughter against her wishes when she wouldn’t stop crying, with the nurse remarking all the tot needed as a cuddle from her mum – unaware of Eva and Toyah’s arrangement.

With Eva seemingly starting to bond with the baby she was prepared to give away, having Toyah pass it off as her own looks like t’s been thrown into jeopardy. And there are more twists in store on Wednesday as Toyah tries to get away with the elaborate plan by pretending her surrogate Jacqui is back in the country and just so happens to go into labour when she’s visiting her.

Suspicious Simon Barlow has clocked his dad’s girlfriend’s shifty behaviour and uncovers the fact Toyah’s been renting a house in Lymm, and tells mum Leanne he thinks her sister has been having an affair!

On Friday, Leanne confronts Toyah who ends up spinning another story by pretending the cottage was for a friend who’s escaping an abusive relationship to stay in. With Catherine Tyldesley, aka Eva, leaving in a few months’ time, will the baby go with her? And how long can Ms Battersby keep up her deepening web of deceit?

“I honestly don’t know,” confesses Georgia Taylor, who plays her. “Things do have a way of coming out. By accident, Toyah has become a deceitful person but she doesn’t have the traits of a naturally deceitful person. But she does have a conscience, so there is always a chance that she won’t be able to contain her guilt forever…”

