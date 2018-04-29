EastEnders: Max and Rainie come up with a sneaky new plan

But will they get found out?

The cracks are starting to open up in Rainie and Max’s sham marriage, with next week’s episodes of EastEnders seeing them tire of having to sleep rough on the floor of Maximum Motors.

As fans now know, Max and Rainie’s union is nothing more than a financial arrangement that the beleaguered Mr Branning hopes will result in him getting custody of granddaughter Abi.

Max is hoping that Rainie posing as his wife will help present the perfect image of a married couple, but it looks like she’ll be reverting to type in scenes to be shown on Monday 30 April.

Fed up of being homeless, Rainie pinches the keys for the Hubbards’ so they can sneakily move in. But for how long will Max and Rainie go unnoticed? And will these underhand shenanigans jeopardise his chance of bringing Abi back to Albert Square?

Watch our Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders

