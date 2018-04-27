Viewers are split over the shock ending to ITV’s Liar

A welcome twist or a complete cop-out? The ITV audience were undecided (SPOILERS AHEAD)

We knew the end of ITV’s Liar would be dramatic, but the finale of the Joanne Froggatt drama gave the audience quite a shock. The last scene showed serial rapist Andrew (Ioan Gruffudd) sprawled in shallow marsh water with his throat slit and his body lifeless. Did Laura (Froggatt) kill him? Or did one of Andrew’s other victims?

Advertisement

And, more importantly, did this make for a satisfying ending? For some, it was an exciting close to a solid series…

Omg #Liar was so so so good! 💥 — Shannon🔮🌙 (@shaniieexo) October 17, 2017

#liar what a brilliant series kept you gripped from the start and and kept you guessing…👏 — Tracy ann (@t_catttt) October 17, 2017

And the cliffhanger soon had fans posing theories about Andrew’s murder…

1st scene in Episode 1 Laura is canoeing. Has this went full circle and she’s killed Andrew? #Liar pic.twitter.com/h8iwfaJ612 — Lisa Brown (@lisabee93) October 16, 2017

#Liar theory….Andrew kills himself makes it look like murder to frame Laura ! — Claire🦄✨🌸 (@Claire_Ginty) October 17, 2017

But many felt cheated by the change in the drama’s direction from a complex study of rape to a simple murder case…

Just watched final ep of #Liar, it's been a gripping series but can't help feeling the 'dead in a puddle' ending was a bit of a cop out.☹️ — Cath (@purpleglostick) October 16, 2017

no no no no no no no!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I HAVE SO MANY UNANSWERED QUESTIONS !!!!!!!!!!!!! #liar — Lucy Fallon (@lufallon) October 16, 2017

I've had intense anxiety for the past hour for him to be in a puddle #Liar pic.twitter.com/9rKUVONDk7 — Parvana 🍍 (@parvannaa) October 16, 2017

I feel cheated! I don't need a second series, I just want a better ending. 😡#Liar — MaxyMax (@maxmack1) October 16, 2017

#Liar gone from being about a serial rapist getting caught to a murder mystery. Don't like that. — Rich (@richiejb1987) October 16, 2017

Slightly frustrating that all good TV dramas seem to be written purely to bag a second series. It's the Alan Partridge effect! #Liar — Steve Lutwyche (@stevelutwyche) October 16, 2017

And just to confuse things, ITV announced that we WILL be seeing a second series of Liar – WITH Andrew.

Confirmed. Laura AND Andrew will be back for Liar series 2… pic.twitter.com/GLM7aiHTmG — ITV (@ITV) October 16, 2017

So, was he actually dead?

Hold on…it's says "Laura AND Andrew" will return for series 2…maybe he ain't dead people?!! #Liar pic.twitter.com/7fcLEHn2Xw — Pete The Pirate (@P_Wicks01) October 16, 2017

I reckon Andrew Earlham's faked his own death and this isn't really over. He's an experienced surgeon, he'll be back in Series 2. 🤔 #Liar — J ∆ C K (@TheJackSullivan) October 16, 2017

How is #Liar going to return is Andrew is dead? Will it be like a prequel? Finding out who killed him? Baffled — Freya (@dreadlockiero) October 16, 2017

Advertisement

Answer: yes. ITV has said the next series will focus on who murdered Andrew Earlham, presumably with Gruffudd featuring in flashbacks. But we’re going to have quite a wait to find out who: the second series will only begin filming in January 2019.