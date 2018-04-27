Viewers were really confused by the twist in Strike: The Cuckoo’s Calling

Spoilers for the last episode of the BBC1 JK Rowling adaptation

Last night saw JK Rowling’s grumpy private investigator Cormoran Strike solve his first case on TV, in BBC drama adaptation Strike: The Cuckoo’s Calling.

But the murderer wasn’t who many viewers suspected. The man Tom Burke’s character revealed was the killer of Lula Landry (Elarica Johnson) was… her adoptive brother John (Leo Bill).

However, the twist left viewers with an entirely new mystery: if John killed his sister, why on earth did he hire Strike to investigate her death in the first place?

BUT, why did he employ a private detective when he'd already got away with it? #STRIKE #StrikeTheCuckoosCalling — Julie Crawshaw (@fatanklesjules) September 3, 2017

Still don't get why the brother hired him to look into the death if he did it?! #Strike — Gemma (@GHulkes) September 3, 2017

You might not care about motive, Cormoran, but I do. Why did he do all this? #Strike — Chris McKeon (@cjmckeon) September 3, 2017

why did this guy hire #strike when it was him all along!! — 💕 (@_love_you_zayn) September 3, 2017

so why on earth did he hire #strike to research him?#TheCuckoosCalling — Joseph Burne (@Josephburne) September 3, 2017

#Strike It was good in parts, occasionally vey good in fact but the premise of hiring him in the first place is hard to accept. Why? — GreenSwizzleWooster (@GSWooster) September 3, 2017

Don’t worry though, Strikers, as we’ve fully explained here, there was a reason for John’s actions.

In JK Rowling’s original novel, John hires Strike in order to frame Jonah Agyeman (Lula’s biological half-brother, played by Abubakar Salim), in an effort to conceal the fact that Jonah stood to inherit Lula’s fortune in the event of her death. So, although the motive wasn’t fully explained in the BBC show, it all came down to money.

But don’t worry if that episode confused you – last night the BBC was asking viewers who killed ‘Lulu’…

"It was you. You killed Lulu."

Things get tense as #Strike and Robin close in on the killer. 🕵#TheCuckoosCalling continues Sunday. 9pm. pic.twitter.com/rBa49Q85jq — BBC One (@BBCOne) September 2, 2017

I'd like to stress that nobody's killed Lulu.

If you want to know who killed *Lula*, though, try BBC1 at 9pm.#TheCuckoosCalling https://t.co/tOX1XUOq0w — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 3, 2017

This isn’t the last we’ve seen of Strike though – he’s back this weekend for a new mystery (in which, again, nobody kills Lulu).