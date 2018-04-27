Meet the cast of Midsomer Murders

Everything you need to know about the cast and characters of ITV’s detective drama

Midsomer Murders, based on Caroline Graham’s Chief Inspector Barnaby book series, has been running since 1997. With each new episode comes a new murder – or several. It’s a wonder the whole place hasn’t been vacated by now, but then it wouldn’t be the classic drama it is.

Meet the cast and characters of series 19 so far, including regulars and guest stars. You better make it quick though, before they inevitably start dropping like flies.

Neil Dudgeon – Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby

Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) John Barnaby is the younger cousin of DCI Tom Barnaby. Once Tom retired, John was transferred from Brighton Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to Causton CID to step into the role. He somehow manages to strike a good balance between his work and home life, home being a country cottage in Midsomer.

Where do I recognise Neil Dudgeon from?

Neil Dudgeon was first introduced in Midsomer Murders in 2010. In 2011, he took over the lead role from John Nettles who had played DCI Tom Barnaby in the series since its inception. Neil’s also appeared in Casualty, A Touch of Frost, and Inspector Morse. A little known fact is that he was the taxi driver in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason who took Bridget (Renée Zellweger) to meet Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) near the end of the film.

Nick Hendrix – Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter

Detective Sergeant Jamie Winter is John’s right-hand man. He’s young, keen, and smart as a whip. He’s had a string of predecessors, but he’s determined to make his mark and not let anything get past him. He’s not bad to look at either. In a town that’s full of doom and gloom, he’s always welcome for some light relief.

Where do I recognise him from?

Nick Hendrix has done his rounds on the London theatre circuit, working at the National Theatre and in the West End. He’s popped up in Black Mirror and Call the Midwife, as well as in films like Legend and Captain America: The First Avenger. He joined the Midsomer Murders cast at the end of 2016.

Fun fact: His uncle is journalist Alastair Stewart from ITV News.

Fiona Dolman – Sarah Barnaby

Sarah Barnaby is John’s wife and they’ve been married for 15 years. They have one daughter together, Betty, and a dog called Sykes. She works as a teacher.

Where do I recognise her from?

Scottish actress Fiona Dolman played Miss Pamela Andrews in The Royal Today, a spinoff to The Royal. She’s also starred in Heartbeat.