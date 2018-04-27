How to buy tickets for Tina the Musical

Tickets for a stage show about Tina Turner's life start at just £11.75

Tina Turner’s life story has been turned into a stage show.

Tina: the Musical debuted in London’s West End on 17 April and enjoyed a rapturous reception from fans and critics alike.

Here’s everything you need to know, from the reviews to Turner’s verdict.

What’s it about?

The show promises to reveal “the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race”. It charts Turner’s humble beginnings in Tennessee and her transformation into a pop superstar.

Who’s playing Tina?

Adrienne Warren, a US actress who’s been in Dreamgirls, Bring It On: The Musical and Netflix’s Orange is the New Black.

How do the critics rate it?

The Telegraph and The Metro awarded it five stars. The Guardian, The Independent and The Stage gave it four. Time Out stopped at three.

“The show rests on the shoulders of Warren, who is rarely off stage and who is simply astonishing,” Michael Billington wrote in The Guardian. “As bio-musicals go, this is as good as it gets.”

What was Tina’s verdict?

“Well first of all, it’s difficult to see someone else do what we did for 40 years. I’m a perfectionist, so I look a little bit critically,” Turner told BBC News after the premiere.

“But when I look and see it done so well, I feel proud. And I feel like I’m sending someone – sorry I’m getting emotional – I’m really sending someone out that’s going to do a good job and make me proud.”

How much are tickets?

Tickets start at £11.75 rising to £151. The cheap tickets sell fast, so it’s wise to book ahead

Tickets are available from ticketmaster.co.uk

How long is the run?

It’s now booking to 16 February 2019

Where is it?

London’s Aldwych Theatre