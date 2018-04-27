How to buy tickets for Proms in the Park 2018

Gladys Knight, Joseph Calleja and Michael Ball will be at this year's musical extravaganza in Hyde Park

Tickets for the BBC’s Proms in the Park, the al fresco finale to Proms season go on sale today.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event, from the line-up to picnics. It always sells out so book early to avoid disappointment.

When is it?

Saturday 8 September

Where is it?

Hyde Park, London

Who’s performing?

Soul grande dame Gladys Knight, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Josh Groban, tenor Joseph Calleja, Vegas favourite Matt Goss, Lisa Stansfield, 100 members of the Rock Choir, and of course the BBC Concert who will be leading a sing-along conducted by Richard Balcombe.

Michael Ball returns as host.

How much are tickets?

£48.20 (£45 plus a £3.20 booking free)

You can also buy VIP tickets for £449 which gets you access to an exclusive terrace with views of the stage, a three-course meal served with fine wines and a complimentary bar.

Tickets are available now from ticketmaster.co.uk

What time does it start?

The gates open at 3pm and the music starts at 5pm. The concert will finish at around 10.30pm.

Can I take a picnic?

You can but there’s a limit to how much wine you can bring in and certain items are prohibited.

Advertisement

There will also be street food vendors, bars and drinking water dispensers. You can pre-order a gourmet picnic when you buy your ticket.