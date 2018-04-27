Emmerdale: Daz reveals he could be Amelia’s dad – here’s what happens next

There was a big paternity revelation in tonight's episode of the ITV soap

Will the Spencer family tree have to be redrawn? It’s the question that Emmerdale fans will be asking tonight following Daz’s revelation that he – and not Dan – could be Amelia’s father.

Daz made the drunken admission to Kerry in scenes just shown on the ITV soap, but what will she do with her new-found information?

As fans have seen this week, the death of Amelia’s mum Ali has left the Spencer clan bereft, with Daz tonight hitting the bottle at the Woolpack in order to drown his sorrows.

But what Kerry wasn’t expecting was for Daz to admit that he’d once had a fling with Ali and that Amelia may be his daughter!

Next week’s Emmerdale drama will see Kerry continuing to feel burdened by the secret she’s now guarding, while Daz is keen to offload and explain the full story.

But later in the week, Daz decides that he can’t stay on in the village and packs a holdall, determined to make a quiet exit.

But when Bernice catches Daz mid-departure, she’s shocked to think that she could be the reason for him wanting to go.

In the end, it’s Kerry who makes a last-ditch attempt to stop him from leaving – can she help him solve his problems and get him to tell the truth?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

