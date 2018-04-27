Accessibility Links

holidays tickets win magazine offers money gardening
Menu
Home
News
Emmerdale: Daz reveals he could be Amelia’s dad – here’s what happens next

Emmerdale: Daz reveals he could be Amelia’s dad – here’s what happens next

There was a big paternity revelation in tonight's episode of the ITV soap

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before Tuesday 17th April 2018 Emmerdale - Ep 8136 Friday 27th April 2018 After a drunken night in the pub, a drunken and wretched Daz Spencer [MARK JORDAN] lets slip a secret to Kerry Wyatt [LAURA NORTON]. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Will the Spencer family tree have to be redrawn? It’s the question that Emmerdale fans will be asking tonight following Daz’s revelation that he – and not Dan – could be Amelia’s father.

Advertisement

Daz made the drunken admission to Kerry in scenes just shown on the ITV soap, but what will she do with her new-found information?

As fans have seen this week, the death of Amelia’s mum Ali has left the Spencer clan bereft, with Daz tonight hitting the bottle at the Woolpack in order to drown his sorrows.

But what Kerry wasn’t expecting was for Daz to admit that he’d once had a fling with Ali and that Amelia may be his daughter!

26_04_EMM_DAZ_AMELIA_DAN_2ND_EP_02

Next week’s Emmerdale drama will see Kerry continuing to feel burdened by the secret she’s now guarding, while Daz is keen to offload and explain the full story.

But later in the week, Daz decides that he can’t stay on in the village and packs a holdall, determined to make a quiet exit.

But when Bernice catches Daz mid-departure, she’s shocked to think that she could be the reason for him wanting to go.

30_04_EMM_DAZ_KERRY_01

In the end, it’s Kerry who makes a last-ditch attempt to stop him from leaving – can she help him solve his problems and get him to tell the truth?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - No Use Before Tuesday 17th April 2018 Emmerdale - Ep 8136 Friday 27th April 2018 After a drunken night in the pub, a drunken and wretched Daz Spencer [MARK JORDAN] lets slip a secret to Kerry Wyatt [LAURA NORTON]. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Tomorrowland: a World Beyond review – a “true voyage of discovery”

121920

Sport How much is too much cricket for England's Test side?

138604.332772df-9165-433b-a635-e614c7cd4841

Coronation Street: Ken names Daniel as his attacker – here’s what happens next

04_09_EMM_KERRY_DAN_DAZ_01

Emmerdale: Daz’s dangerous secret is revealed

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more