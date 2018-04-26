EastEnders: Max vows to get baby Abi back – but is he really a changed man?

Max and new wife Rainie have been seen visiting baby Abi in tonight’s EastEnders and telling her that she’ll soon be living with them. But is Max really a reformed character?

Fans of the BBC1 soap have been led to believe that both Max and Rainie are now totally rehabilitated (he having once betrayed the whole Square, she being an ex-junkie). But it seems that there’s more to their story than meets the eye.

The pair may be presenting themselves as loved-up newlyweds but are actually dossing down on the floor of the car lot, while Rainie has told Max that she’s capable of convincing anyone of anything.

Thursday’s episode certainly saw them making an effort at getting into the neighbourhood’s good books when they rescued baby Harley in the midst of a kidnap attempt and saw him returned to the Ahmeds.

This evening’s episode then ended with baby Abi in Rainie’s arms and Max cooing that although she might currently be staying with Cora, there’ll soon be a change in her living circumstances.

So will baby make three at the offices of Maximum Motors? Is Max soon set to be eyeing up a property for him, Rainie and his granddaughter? Or might there be another explanation for Max’s return to Walford?

