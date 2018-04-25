Latest TV and entertainment news and today’s top stories

Everything you need to know in one handy place. Updates throughout the day...

Hello and welcome to your TV and entertainment day from RadioTimes.com.

Here’s today’s top stories at a glance…

The first reviews are in for Avengers: Infinity War… and they’re good news for Marvel fans.

Trust me – if you’ve enjoyed any aspect of the last 10 years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Infinity War will have something for you, and a lot of that is down to how it manages its stable of superheroes. Huw Fullerton - Sci-fi editor, RadioTimes.com

You can read Huw’s full verdict here and the 4 star Radio Times review by Jeremy Aspinall in which he describes the film as “An all-star Marvel extravaganza to savour” right here.

Over in TV-land the controversy over The Simpsons’ character Apu has continued to make headlines, with Hank Azaria, the voice actor who plays the Indian Kwik-E Mart owner in the long running satirical animation saying he is “perfectly willing to step aside” from the role. Responding to the controversy that has emerged since Hari Kondabolu’s documentary The Problem with Apu, Azaria told the Late Show “I really want to see Indian, South Asian writers in the writers’ room. Not in a token way, but genuinely informing whatever new direction [Apu] may take. Including how it is voiced, or not voiced.”“I’m perfectly happy and willing to step aside,” he continued. “Or help transition it into something new. I really hope that’s what The Simpsons does. It not only makes sense, it just feels like the right thing to do, to me.“The idea that anyone young or old, past or present, being bullied based on Apu really makes me sad. It certainly was not my intention. I wanted to bring joy and laughter to people.”

Absolutely Fabulous star and British TV and film legend Joanna Lumley has voiced concerns that all men might be vilified as part of the #MeToo movement. Although she’s a great supporter of the movement, she said that “only a few” men deserve condemnation and “we mustn’t deride all men.”

This year I do feel the spirit of the suffragettes is with us and we’re speaking out about women being treated badly around the world... That said, I am terrified that all men are seen as bad.We mustn’t deride all men, as only the few are bad and we need to remember that, too… I love and respect men. I am married to one, I work with some wonderful men and I have a son. Joanna Lumley

A clip played at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday shows a teenage redheaded Newt (a magizoologist played in the films by Eddie Redmayne) learning the Riddikulus charm from Dumbledore (Jude Law). You can find out more about what happens here.

It’s considered one of the best dramas ever made and should be on everyone’s box set bucket list… but now it looks like there’s a chance Aaron Sorkin’s masterful political drama could be returning to our screens. The show won no less than 26 Emmy Awards between 199 and 2006 charting the Bartlett administration and starring the likes of Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe and Allison Janney and the show’s creator Sorkin has revealed that US network NBC are interested in some sort of revival or reboot. Any takers? Read more about it…

It was a mainstay of Saturday afternoons on ITV during the 60s, 70s and 80s… and today the network has announced they’re bringing wrestling back to the telly in the form of a ten-part WOS Westling show. Here’s what you need to know…