ITV axes The Halcyon after just one series

The broadcaster had hoped the Second World War drama starring Alex Jennings, Olivia Williams, Steven Mackintosh and Kara Tointon would fill the gap left by Downton Abbey...

ITV has confirmed that it has axed its period drama The Halcyon after just one series.

Advertisement

The broadcaster issued a statement that said: “ITV regularly considers the range of dramas we commission to ensure the right balance and range together with the best mix of returning series and new dramas.

“It does mean on occasions we have to take tough decisions, and not all drama can be recommissioned. We are really pleased so many people enjoyed The Halcyon and we are proud of what the series achieved. We’d like to thank The Halcyon production team and actors and everyone at [producers] Left Bank Pictures for their hard work.”

The drama followed the fortunes of the denizens of London’s Halcyon Hotel owned by Lord Hamilton (Alex Jennings) and his wife Lady Hamilton (Olivia Williams) during the Second World War. Steven Mackintosh played the capable hotel manager Mr Garland.

The series ended last month with a shocking cliffhanger when a bomb blew up the hotel bar. This was followed by a dream sequence in which Kara Tointon’s Betsey sang a Vera Lynn tune to a vision of her lover before looking back towards her own bloodied body lying on the ground.

The drama, created and written by Charlotte Jones, drew comparisons with Downton Abbey and seemed to perform reasonably well in the ratings.

Advertisement

Episode one opened with a consolidated audience of 7.28 million viewers. However this declined steadily over the course of the eight-week run and the drama finished with 5.18 million viewers for February’s finale.