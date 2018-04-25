How to buy tickets for South West Four festival 2018

Bag a ticket for London's premier dance festival before they increase in price

Every August, South West Four pulls in the biggest names in electronic music.

2018’s line-up has just been announced and it’s set to be epic.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two-day festival, from the line-up to a banging new stage.

Book early because tickets will increase in price on Wednesday 2 May.

When is it?

August bank holiday weekend – 25 and 26 August

Where is it?

Clapham Common, South London

Who’s headlining?

Anonymous dance music producer Marshmello on Saturday – it’s the only UK festival he’ll be playing.

Chase & Status will be pumping out their chart-toppers on Sunday.

Any other big names?

Saturday will see sets on the main stage from the likes of Dizzee Rascal, Sigma and Jax Jones, while Sunday’s line-up includes Craig David Presents TS5, Andy C and Stefflon Don.

Over 100 acts are performing across five stages.

What’s new for 2018?

The Bassline Carnival stage featuring Holy Goof, Darkzy b2b Skepsis, The Heatwave b2b Dre Skull and Flux Pavillion. Get down like a northerner in the late 90s.

How much are tickets?

Day tickets are £64.69 plus a small delivery fee

Weekend tickets cost £126.96 plus delivery fee

VIP tickets cost £137.50 per day and include fast-track entry and access to a VIP tent with comfortable furniture, private cash bar and smart loo trailers.

All tickets are available from ticketmaster.co.uk and will increase in price from midday on Wednesday 2 May

Can I pay in instalments?

Yes, at a cost of £125 per ticket, split over three payments with no booking fee

Why is it called South West Four?

SW4 is the postcode of Clapham.

What can I dance to right now?

