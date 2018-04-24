Jane Hudson announced as Emmerdale boss in restructure at the ITV soap

The former drama commissioner becomes the show's executive producer

ITV today announced that former drama commissioner Jane Hudson has been appointed as the new executive producer of Emmerdale.

Hudson – who oversaw such productions as Midsomer Murders, Vera and Bancroft, as well as Coronation Street and Emmerdale – will now be responsible for the future editorial and creative direction of the ITV soap.

Assistant producer Kate Brooks will become Producer alongside current series script producer Laura Shaw, who also becomes a Producer. As part of a restructure at Emmerdale, Brooks and Shaw will produce blocks of episodes on a rotational basis and take responsibility for the day-to-day running of the programme.

The Emmerdale appointments will take effect from the beginning of June in order to coincide with outgoing boss Iain MacLeod taking the helm at Coronation Street following the resignation of its producer Kate Oates.

On Hudson’s new role, John Whiston (Creative Director for Coronation Street and Emmerdale) said: “Jane Hudson was the ITV commissioner for the soaps during their recent renaissance, leaving last summer.

“She is the ideal person to take on the leadership of Emmerdale as she has soap running through her veins and understands and loves the genre like no other.

“She is also forthright and humane, both qualities needed to lead a soap these days. She has a brilliant story mind which makes me excited to see where Emmerdale will go next.”

Hudson takes over at a time of critical and popular acclaim for Emmerdale, the Dales-set drama having won both Bafta and National Television Awards for such storylines as Ashley’s dementia and the reuniting of fan favourites Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle.

